January 14, 2017
Solar One, a specialist in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, will introduce its “Made in Bahrain” products at the Gulf Industry Fair 2017, the Northern Gulf’s leading annual industrial expo to be held next month.
Gulf Industry Fair 2017 is being organised by Bahrain-based Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) from February 7 to 9 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Solar One’s manufacturing facility located in Askar area of Bahrain has the capacity to manufacture...
