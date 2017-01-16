Ambassador: UAE humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to continue The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will continue delivering all kinds of humanitarian aid to countries and peoples all over the world, following the footsteps of the late Shaikh Zayed Al-Nahyan, whose humanitarian approach has been maintained by the successive leaders, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Abdul Ridha Abdulla Al-Khoury said.



In a statement to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the envoy asserted that the Kandahar terror blast in which five UAE nationals lost their lives, will not dissuade his country from continuing to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.



The fallen citizens... Bahrain to participate in Taawun Drill3 A delegation from National Guard units left Bahrain for Kuwait to participate in the Taawun anti-terrorism Drill3, at the directives of National Guard President His Highness Lt-General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa.



The exercise which is due to conclude on January 27 is part of cooperation to combat terrorism and carry out joint military operations between the National Guards in Bahrain and Kuwait following the success of Taawun anti-terrorism drills 1 and 2 fostered by the two countries' leaderships.



HH Shaikh Mohammed said National Guard-approved training policies and strategies... Continue Reading >> Bahrain-India cooperation highlighted Labour and Social Development Minister and President of Labour Market Regulatory Authority, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, today received India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alok Kumar Sinha.

Youth issues, concerns discussed Shura Council and Parliament Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain today received Member of Parliament (MP) Ghazi Al Rahma the deputy head of the parliamentary Youth and Sports Affairs Committee.

They discussed aspects of the cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.

The minister praised the MP's efforts in serving the Kingdom of Bahrain's citizens especially youths in his capacity as a member of the committee representing the sector of youth and sports in the Council of Representatives.

The MP praised the government's cooperation regarding all issues concerning...

They discussed aspects of the cooperation between the executive and legislative branches.



The minister praised the MP's efforts in serving the Kingdom of Bahrain's citizens especially youths in his capacity as a member of the committee representing the sector of youth and sports in the Council of Representatives.



The MP praised the government's cooperation regarding all issues concerning... Continue Reading >> Shopping outlet under investigation over pricing violations A shopping outlet suspected of tampering with the prices is under investigation, said Prosecutor Mohammed Abdulla.



The Directorate of Consumer Protection, an affiliate of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism, referred the case to the Public Prosecution which launched the probe.



Legal action was taken against the shopping outlet after discovering an intriguing discrepancy between the prices displayed on the shelves and the pricing system.



The Public Prosecution summoned the witnesses and ordered the bills and receipts featuring the violations to be submitted... Continue Reading >> HRH Premier receives NIHR's annual reports His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has affirmed that Bahrain's human rights achievements are numerous, and have covered various fields, highlighting constant directives to inform the world about the kingdom's human rights strides through effective media tools.



The Prime Minister made the statements while receiving at the Gudaibiya Palace today the Council of Commissioners at the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR), led by Dr. Abdulaziz Abul, who submitted to him the two annual reports for 2015 and 2016.



HRH Premier lauded the reports...