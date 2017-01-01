General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ Investigations General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) and the SEC’s separate accounting investigation related to the Company’s financial restatements from 2013 and 2014. Pursuant to those agreements, General"... Continue Reading >> Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extenders (just in time for the new year).

Bahrain's Foreign Minister rediscovers his nanny Bahrain's Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa who is on a private visit to India, travelled all the way to Mangalore from Trivandrum to meet the nanny who took care of him in Bahrain when he was a small child. Shaikh Khalid has posted a photo now on his Instagram account with the following comment: ' With my nanny who looked after me as her son since my childhood; Mama Carmine Mathias, at her home in Manglore, Karnataka. She came to Bahrain when she was 35 years old in January 1959. Now she is 93.

Roadshow to promote Shop Bahrain festival Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has launched a roadshow within the GCC to promote the third edition of "Shop Bahrain" shopping festival.



The 30-day event, aimed at celebrating the kingdom's hospitality and tourism offering, will kick off on January 19 2017 and will run until February 18.



BTEA chief executive officer Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa took part in the roadshow held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Riyadh. He also attended a press conference participated by Saudi media representatives.

Bahrain Petroleum Company Leads MENA Oil & Gas Sector with First Avaya Fabric Network Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), the national oil company of Bahrain, has chosen Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), the national oil company of Bahrain, has chosen Avaya to transform its network infrastructure. In line with its business objectives of digital transformation and rebranding, Bapco will deploy Avaya's next-generation fabric networking technology to power the corporate network across its locations in Bahrain, enabling the company to securely and seamlessly add services and devices in the Internet

Additional"... Continue Reading >>